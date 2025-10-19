Kempinski Grace Bay to Break Ground in Mid-November on Landmark Beachfront Residences and Resort

Kempinski Grace Bay, a collection of luxury residences and beachfront villas on the world-renowned Grace Bay Beach, will break ground in mid-November, marking the arrival of Kempinski Hotels, Europe’s oldest and most storied luxury hotel brand, to the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Represented by Christie’s International Real Estate | Turks and Caicos Kempinski Grace Bay introduces discerning investors to an elevated expression of beachfront living and vacation ownership opportunities in the region.

Developed by JTRE, an award-winning global real estate firm renowned for creating exceptional properties across Europe and beyond, the resort will be the first in the Turks and Caicos Islands managed by Kempinski Hotels, Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group behind more than 75 luxury properties worldwide. Together, the partnership redefines contemporary Caribbean luxury.

Set across eleven acres of untouched beachfront, Kempinski Grace Bay will feature just 119 private residences and four oceanfront villas purposefully designed for privacy, tranquility, and enduring value in a rare low-density setting, sought by today’s most discerning investors.

“At Kempinski, we believe true luxury is timeless. For more than a century, we have crafted havens for those who value privacy, authenticity, and a sense of heritage,” said Barbara Muckermann, Group CEO, Kempinski Hotels. “Our arrival in the Turks and Caicos Islands marks a meaningful milestone and presents an opportunity to extend our legacy to a destination defined by its beauty and tranquility. Grace Bay is a fitting next chapter in our story of timeless elegance and personalized hospitality.”

Meticulously designed around lush courtyards to maximize privacy, the residences offer sweeping sea vistas and direct beach access. From elegant studios with ocean or golf course views to one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, as well as expansive five-bedroom suites and oceanfront six-bedroom villas, each space embodies the essence of refined beachfront living.

World-Class Lifestyle & Amenities

Blending Kempinski’s 128-year legacy of European elegance with the natural beauty of Turks & Caicos, Kempinski Grace Bay offers owners and guests a curated selection of amenities:

A signature fine-dining restaurant and beach-club restaurant

A 3,000-square-foot wine cellar

A European-style spa and ocean-view fitness center

Boutique retail offerings

Sports facilities, including padel and pickleball courts

A dedicated children’s club and full-service concierge team

Conveniently located, the property is just minutes from the Royal Turks & Caicos Golf Club, Leeward Marina, and Grace Bay’s vibrant shopping and dining scene.

An Investment in Lifestyle & Value

Beyond an exceptional lifestyle, Kempinski Grace Bay presents a compelling investment opportunity. Early buyers will benefit from pre-construction pricing in a market defined by its stability, favorable tax environment, and strong global demand for beachfront residences.

“Kempinski Grace Bay represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to own on Grace Bay, in partnership with one of the most respected luxury brands in the world,” said Marek Baca, chief representative for the Americas, JTRE. “The project embodies our commitment to quality without compromise. Every element, from architecture to ambience, has been designed to endure, offering owners and guests an experience as rare and enduring as the setting itself.”

“At Christie’s International Real Estate Turks & Caicos, we are honored to stand alongside Kempinski and JTRE in bringing this landmark development to Grace Bay. The groundbreaking of Kempinski Grace Bay marks not only the arrival of one of Europe’s most prestigious hospitality brands but also a defining moment for our islands’ luxury real estate market.

This project reflects the perfect harmony of timeless European elegance and the natural beauty of Turks & Caicos, and we are proud to connect discerning buyers from around the world with this extraordinary opportunity,” said Walter Gardiner & Robert Greenwood, Directors and Brokers, Christie’s International Real Estate | Turks & Caicos.

Construction will commence with the November 2025 groundbreaking, with completion anticipated in early 2028. A select number of pre-construction opportunities remain available.