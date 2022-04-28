Jumeirah opens Bali all-villa resort

Jumeirah has further expanded its international portfolio with the debut of its first resort in Indonesia – Jumeirah Bali, a sanctuary of tranquillity and tropical modernism amid a lush Indian Ocean setting.

Located in the stunning Pecatu region at the south-west of Bali, the all-villa luxury resort sits on the beach area of Uluwatu. Inspired by Hindu-Javanese culture, the provide resort provides an unsurpassed destination for couples, groups and solo travellers seeking to reconnect and find inner balance, while soaking in the resort’s stunning natural surroundings.

Mr. José Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah Group, said:“Bali is well-known for its captivating beauty and rich cultural heritage that sets it apart from the rest of the archipelagos around the world. Jumeirah Bali is a first-of-its-kind concept that embodies the spirit of the province with our unmatched hospitality, providing guests a truly unique and memorable experience to reconnect with nature. The resort adds another feather to Jumeirah Group’s growing international portfolio providing a destination, integrating sustainability, culture and wellness.”

Boasting spacious villas perched atop the limestone cliffs, the luxurious resort offers 123 villas in one- and two-bedroom configurations, as well as a four-bedroom Royal Water Palace, all featuring sublime tropical views of the Indian Ocean and mesmerising lush beauty of Bali. Each villa features a private pool and outdoor living area with an open pavilion overlooking the sunset horizon or a landscaped tropical garden. The resort also provides guests with access to a private beach.

Reminiscent of Geoffrey Bawa’s ‘tropical modernism’ style, Jumeirah Bali’s indoor-outdoor architecture is designed to create a seamless flow between the architecture, interior, and landscape, blending indigenous building materials with contemporary and luxurious comfort, to transport guests to an authentic Balinese haven of understated elegance with an opulent touch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Building on Jumeirah Group’s reputation for providing exceptional dining experiences, guests can indulge in three signature restaurants and bars overseen by Master Chef Vincent Leroux, each offering awe-inspiring views across the island’s crystal blue waters and stunning sunset panoramas.

With an array of wellness activities to help guests on their quest to find inner-balance, Jumeirah Bali will also welcome Jumeirah’s Talise Spa. Currently the resort has two private treatment rooms in operation and will be launching the full spa experience, complete with the only traditional Turkish hammam on the island, in July.

Talise Spa offers world-class treatments by expert spa therapists, including holistic facials, healing and energising massages, cleansing scrub treatments, and stress-release therapies based on ancient Balinese techniques and traditional herbal preparations. Guests will be able to tailor their experience using luxury and traditional organic products and make the most of the spa’s additional wellness facilities, which include the sauna, steam bath and Vichy shower treatments.

Jumeirah Bali is committed to sustainable practices, featuring the most advanced desalination system in the world. The resort also supports the local community through the Jumeirah Uluwatu Foundation, dedicated to the wellbeing of the Balinese people.

Overseeing the new resort as General Manager is Ram Hiralal, who brings with her a wealth of expertise working for luxury lifestyle brands operating exclusive hotel and resort portfolios across Malaysia, Thailand, Maldives and Bali.

UAE-based Jumeirah Group was named United Arab Emirates’ Leading Hotel Group 2021 by voters of World Travel Awards.