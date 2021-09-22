JLL Short Stays rolls out in UK

JLL has unveiled plans for JLL Short Stays, a new booking platform offering professionally managed and fully flexible short-term rental accommodation in towns and cities across the UK.

Business and leisure travellers are able to book fully-serviced accommodation for flexible stays ranging from just three nights to 12 or more months.

JLL Short Stays is a significant development in JLL’s existing technology partnership with Lavanda, a UK proptech company.

The launch allows the company’s institutional real estate clients and partners to capitalise on the booming staycation market and soaring demand for flexible urban accommodation fuelled by continuing travel restrictions and uncertainty linked to the pandemic.

The platform lays the foundations for JLL to deliver yet further optimised returns for institutional residential portfolios, creating a unique selling point as it seeks to aggressively expand its residential business.

JLL Short Stays is currently being rolled out in the UK, with a broader global roll-out envisaged in 2022.

Sam Winnard, director at JLL, commented: “JLL Short Stays offers guests a better value alternative to a hotel or serviced apartment, while at the same time providing exclusive access to premium urban accommodation professionally managed by the world’s most trusted blue-chip operators - including Greystar, Blackstone and CA Ventures.

“This is all wrapped up in a best-in-class online booking experience to deliver a seamless digital guest experience end-to-end.”