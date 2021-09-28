IHG Hotels & Resorts appoints new UK & Ireland leadership

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the appointment of Joanna Kurowska as the new managing director in its home market of UK & Ireland.

She will be responsible for driving sustainable hotel performance in the existing estate and working with owners and investors to unlock growth potential.

Kurowska’s promotion follows a ten-year career at IHG Hotels & Resorts, which started at InterContinental Warsaw as director of finance and business support, before moving on to a number of finance and operational roles across Europe, most recently settling in Frankfurt as director of operations for northern Europe.

Karin Sheppard, senior vice president managing director Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented: “I am delighted that Joanna Kurowska has taken on the role of managing director, UK & Ireland.

“During her ten years at IHG Hotels & Resorts, Joanna has risen through the ranks at a rapid pace and has built an excellent reputation as a team collaborator, people developer and a highly valued partner for owners.

“I am excited to see her take on her latest challenge leading the team at this crucial stage for growth in our home market.”

IHG currently has 358 hotels operating under eight brands in UK & Ireland.

Kurowska added: “I am honoured to take on this role at such an important time for UK&I. ]

“This is a strong established market for IHG Hotels & Resorts with incredible growth potential, that I’m excited to drive forward. I’m looking forward to working with the excellent team we have in the UK&I to deliver true hospitality for our guests and robust performance for our owners.”