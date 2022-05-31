IHG cements status as leading Central Vietnam international operator with three-hotel portfolio deal

rom left to right: Mr Bryan Chan, Senior Director, Development, South East Asia & Korea, IHG Hotels & Resorts and Mr Vu Van Thanh, Chief Executive Officer, Con Bap Ecological Tourist Co.Ltd

IHG Hotels & Resorts is celebrating another major milestone in Central Vietnam after signing a landmark three-hotel portfolio deal in Hoi An with ConBap Ecological Tourist Co.Ltd.

From 2024, visitors to Hoi An will have an unprecedented choice of places to stay within a 10-minute walk of its ancient town – a UNESCO world heritage site – following this latest exciting instalment in IHG’s South East Asia growth story.

The agreement will lead to the expansion of its boutique lifestyle brand Hotel Indigo and one of the world’s largest premium hotel brands Crowne Plaza, as well as introduce IHG’s fastest-growing brand Holiday Inn Express to Vietnam.

The three hotels – the 175-room Hotel Indigo Hoi An Ancient Town, 300-room Crowne Plaza Hoi An Ancient Town and 193-room Holiday Inn Express Hoi An Ancient Town – will be located within a vibrant new mixed-used development, Hoian d’Or. It will also be home to the largest meeting space in Hoi An with more than 2,000 square metres - a convention centre located within Crowne Plaza Hoi An Ancient Town with easy access to retail outlets and outdoor gardens.

The noteworthy triple deal makes IHG one of the largest international hotel operators in the Danang-Hoi An area and establishes its footprint as a market leader in Central Vietnam. It has 10 opened and pipeline hotels with more than 4,000 rooms in Central Vietnam, and across its InterContinental, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, voco and Holiday Inn portfolios.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project aligns with the Quang Nam Provincial Government’s plan to rejuvenate and expand Hoi An to ensure it maintains its position as one of Vietnam’s most visited destinations. Well-loved for its beautiful ancient architecture, iconic shophouses, pagodas, temples and lantern-lit streets, it’s been a firm favourite for many years with domestic and international visitors, who have been quickly returning to the country’s city and resort locations following the reopening of its border in March.

Serena Lim, Vice President, Development, South East Asia & Korea, IHG said: “This landmark deal demonstrates the strength of IHG’s brands in Vietnam, and the value of having great local knowledge while leveraging on the power of IHG’s global systems, enterprise and programmes. It’s wonderful to partner with Con Bap on such an exciting and forward-looking development and I’d like to thank them for their partnership with this project.

“Having a broad mix of our brands, each providing a different stay experience, is the perfect approach in Hoi An as we know people head there for many reasons. Hotel Indigo will bring to life the pulse and rhythm of the city, telling the story of its neighbourhood in everything from its intriguing design to the local flavours on its menus. Crowne Plaza will add an extra dimension to the development as we operate the largest meetings and events venue in Hoi An on top of offering guests its trademark work/life blend experience, ideal for the modern traveller. And in Holiday Inn Express, we’re achieving another first, by introducing the brand to Vietnam, confident in its ability to provide the ideal place for visitors to rest and recharge, and the perfect launchpad to enjoy everything Hoi An’s mesmerising ancient town has to offer.”

Mr. Thanh Vu, Chief Executive Officer of ConBap Ecological Tourist Co.Ltd said: “At Con Bap, we’re passionate about creating sustainable developments that open up the stunning cultural and natural wonders of Vietnam for many more people to discover and enjoy. Hoian d’Or is a dream project that will create a destination within a destination and elevate the Hoi An visitor experience through a range of cultural, commercial, entertainment and hotel features including a retail village, museum, convention centre and botanic gardens.

“IHG is a trusted partner with extensive global and in-country experience in creating destination projects across its wide portfolio of brands. We have seen its great success with projects in Ho Chi Minh and Phu Quoc and are confident this will continue in Hoi An. Hotel Indigo, in particular, is a wonderful boutique lifestyle brand and we look forward to bringing its neighbourhood story to life, across design, service and dining, as a perfect complement to the rich heritage of the city.”

Facilities across the three hotels will include six restaurants and bars including a unique riverfront club, outdoor pools, gyms, spas and a business corner. Located on the riverfront, the development is a 35-minute drive from Da Nang International Airport and offers easy access to Hoi An’s many popular attractions.

Vietnam continues to be a strong growth market for IHG which has 15 open hotels* in the country and aims to double its estate by 2027 through a pipeline of 20 properties, making more than 6,000 additional rooms available to guests.

Alongside the recent brand debut of Regent Hotels & Resorts with the opening of Regent Phu Quoc, IHG will introduce its premium brand voco hotels with the opening of voco Ma Belle Danang as it continues to grow across all market segments and welcome domestic and international travellers to many new secondary and tertiary destinations, including Ha Long Bay, Sapa, Ba Na Hills, Yoko Park, Phu Quoc, Vinh Yen and more.

*As of 31 March 2022