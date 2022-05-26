IATA and ICP cooperate to enhance air cargo security in UAE

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Federal Authorities for Identity, Citizen, Custom and Port Security (ICP) in United Arab Emirates (UAE) agreed to work together on the deployment of a Pre-Loading Advance Cargo Information (PLACI) System in the UAE.

UAE will be the first country outside of the US and the EU to implement a PLACI regime to create a more secure air cargo supply chain in the country.

The submission of advance cargo information enables ICP to target and assess risks related to cargo shipments prior to the arrival of the shipment to the country of destination. This new layer of security to be applied before loading shipments bound to UAE complies with principles set jointly by the International Civil Aviation Organization and World Customs Organization. The cooperation between IATA and ICP will ensure that industry standards will be integrated in this PLACI regime.

“IATA has a strong relationship with ICP and is proud to assist in the development of the UAE’s pre-loading electronic advance information program. The project will employ IATA messaging standards and existing business processes in one of the few pre-loading electronic advance information programs currently developed worldwide. The endorsement of IATA standards by a national administration is an important step towards harmonizing standards across the industry which is critical for the secure flow of trade. We look forward to a successful implementation, setting an example for other countries,” said Kamil Alawadhi, IATA’s Regional Vice President for Africa and Middle East.

“The cooperation between IATA and ICP regarding air freight security will contribute to achieving a higher level of security in this vital sector in light of harmonizing national regulations with international standards. This will facilitate the smooth flow of supply chain security and trade through a developed and coordinated approach, which will reinforce UAE’s position as an international center for trade and shipping. It’s worth noting that the ICP UAE is one of the pioneering institutions implementing the initiative which complies with International Civil Aviation Organization and World Customs Organization joint standards” said His Excellency Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaeeli ICP General Director.

