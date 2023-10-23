Hyatt Launches Wellbeing Collective at 30+ Global Properties

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced its Wellbeing Collective, a collection of Hyatt properties around the globe that offer tailored wellbeing experiences to meet the specific needs of travelers.

At launch, the Wellbeing Collective boasts 30+ hotels globally with plans to expand in 2024.

Introducing the Wellbeing Collective

According to a recent Global Business Traveler report, nearly all (93%) corporate travel managers report that most employees take advantage of health and wellness services at least occasionally while traveling.

The Wellbeing Collective includes a collection of properties across Hyatt’s portfolio of brands that provide unique wellbeing offerings to all guests, including groups of all sizes and meeting attendees. Through the creation of the Wellbeing Collective, individual leisure travelers and group customers alike can book thoughtfully crafted wellbeing experiences to support their personal wellbeing journeys.

Some examples across the Americas region include:

Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort: Offering an outrigger canoe experience, travelers can voyage towards the horizon and explore Mōkapu Beach by sea where they’ll build strength as teams to move forward and gain new perspective on the connection of the outrigger canoe to Hawaii’s past and why it is still significant to its culture today.

Alila Marea Beach Resort Encinitas: In the serene sanctuary of the coastline, groups will gain a greater sense of awareness and connection to nature as they partner with the Rob Machado Foundation on its mission to help the Encinitas community protect its beaches. Provided with tools to remove non-natural materials from local beaches and waterways, groups will see the greater impact they have on not only their own wellbeing but that of others.

Hyatt Regency Lost Pines Resort and Spa: The Legend of the Lasso experience is inspired by one of the most symbolic animals in Texas, the Longhorn. Following Texas culture and tradition dating back hundreds of years, guests receive guided instruction by professional, competitive ropers who will help them build confidence through new lasso skills as they practice their approach on model steers while connecting to the beauty of the Lost Pines wilderness setting.

Miraval Berkshires Resort and Spa: Groups learn how to light a fire without matches with a centuries-old skill that reconnects them with nature through the property’s Forge a Fire experience. From the flicker of kindling to a crackling fire, teams can enjoy the results of their collective effort with a fireside beverage. Create a circle of camaraderie and cooperation as we practice the ancient act of creation.

“We know that travelers are actively looking for wellbeing offerings to take advantage of while on the road. At Hyatt, we’re setting a new standard of wellbeing for travel, making sure every touch point is crafted with meaning and intent to support all facets of wellbeing,” says TJ Abrams, Vice President, Global Wellbeing, Hyatt. “Today’s launch of the Wellbeing Collective reaffirms our commitment to serving the needs of all our guests and customers, including our growing business traveler segment.”

As part of the Wellbeing Collective launch, Hyatt has also developed an industry-first global sales role dedicated to developing wellbeing collaborations and offerings for meeting and event planners. This follows the appointment of Abrams as vice president of global wellbeing in December 2022.

Reimagined Meeting Experiences with Together by Hyatt

To drive awareness of its meetings and events wellbeing offerings, Hyatt is featuring an in-booth activation at meetings and events industry tradeshow IMEX America 2023. In this immersive experience, meeting and event planners can learn more about how wellbeing, technology, sustainability and support come to life at Hyatt hotels globally through the Together by Hyatt offering. Attendees can experience a wide range of offerings grounded in wellbeing, including a thoughtfully curated chef experience, dedicated care stations with complimentary toiletries and products, a carbon emissions event simulator wall, and meditation pods with mindfulness videos from Hyatt’s collaboration with Headspace.

Building on Hyatt’s deep-rooted expertise in delivering high-quality meetings and events, Together by Hyatt prioritizes Care + Wellbeing as one of four pillars. Meeting attendees want their health to be considered while away from home and are looking for meeting venues that align with their environmental values. Through Together by Hyatt’s wellbeing offerings, planners can curate guided experiences to help their attendees relax, focus and stay energized.

Furthering Hyatt’s wellbeing offerings, Hyatt continues to expand its unique collaboration with Headspace to empower guests to prioritize their mental wellbeing through meditation and mindfulness. Planners can incorporate Headspace seamlessly into any event, providing a way for attendees to reduce stress and feel refreshed throughout the day.

For more information on Hyatt’s wellbeing offerings, visit wellbeing.hyatt.com. To learn more about Together by Hyatt and current offers, please visit hyatt.com/events.