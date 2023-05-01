His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, opens ATM 2023

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, has officially inaugurated Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023, marking the start of the 30th edition of the Middle East’s largest travel and tourism exhibition.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was accompanied at the inauguration by Vasyl Zhygalo, Portfolio Director, RX Global; Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director Middle East, ATM; and a host of other VIPs who embarked on a tour of the show floor as the four-day event got underway in Dubai.

Taking place from Monday 1to Thursday 4 May at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), exhibitor participation at this year’s event has seen a 27% rise compared to ATM 2022. The 30th edition of the show, which will welcome an anticipated 34,000 attendees over the course of the next four days, is hosting more than 2,000 exhibitors and representatives from over 150 nations.

In line with its theme, ‘Working Towards Net Zero’, ATM 2023 is enabling global tourism professionals to forge new connections, share knowledge and showcase innovations with the potential to expedite the sector’s journey towards decarbonisation.

Day one of ATM 2023 includes 20 sessions across its Global Stage, Travel Tech Stage and brand-new Sustainability Hub. In addition to the opening Ministerial Debate, highlights include Technology: The Enabler of Sustainable Travel, Sustainability in the Travel Industry: Who Pays? and Enhancing the Customer Experience Through AI. In addition, the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance is addressing the importance of protecting the locations, livelihoods and communities in which hotels are located as part of the Achieving Net Positive Hospitality session.

Looking ahead to day two, John Strickland will engage in conversation with Sir Timothy Clark, President of Emirates Airline, on the ATM Global Stage as part the session, Emirates Returns to Growth. This discussion will cover a range of pertinent topics such as rising passenger traffic, as well as the challenges and opportunities that the carrier expects to encounter over the coming years.

Over on the Travel Tech stage, day two will begin with Getting Into the Mind of a Digital Consumer, which will feature speakers from Euromonitor, TikTok and Amadeus. Taking place at the Sustainability Hub tomorrow afternoon, Green Technology for Responsible Tourism will see experts share insights into the role of innovation in helping to minimise carbon emissions, water consumption and waste across the sector.

The 30th edition of ATM is taking place as part of Arabian Travel Week (1-10 May 2023), a festival of events dedicated to enabling industry professionals from all over the world to collaborate and capitalise on market opportunities through exhibitions, conferences, breakfast briefings, awards, product launches and networking events.

Those attending ATM 2023 in person can get involved in the conversation online by using the hashtag #ATMDubai when posting on social media channels.

ATM 2023 is being held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre, and its strategic partners include Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) as the Destination Partner, Emirates as the Official Airline Partner, IHG Hotels & Resorts as the Official Hotel Partner, and Al Rais Travel as the Official DMC Partner.