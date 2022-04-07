Heathrow appoints Mark Brooker to its board

Heathrow Airport Holdings Ltd has today announced that Mark Brooker joined the airport’s Board as a Non-Executive Director in April. Mr Brooker brings a wealth of digital, financial and transport expertise to the Board as the airport gears up for growth, post-pandemic.

Mr Brooker has a wide breadth of experience across high-profile, operational and strategic roles including Chief Operating Officer for Trainline and Betfair Group Plc. Mr Brooker will support the airport in navigating the challenges associated with rapid growth, whilst remaining focused on providing excellent service and taking advantage of digitalisation in a post-COVID era.

Having spent the past ten years in leadership roles at digital-led businesses and as the current Chairman of Findmypast and Non-Executive Director of Paysafe Ltd, Future plc and Seedrs, his experience in using big data to aid the customer experience will be a welcome addition to the Board and will ensure it can provide the relevant insight and advice to successfully support Heathrow’s own digital transformation.

Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye said: