HCM City expands pedestrian streets to 22 routes

Ho Chi Minh City will turn another 22 streets into pedestrian streets on weekends between 2022 and 2025.

The HCM City Department of Transport has sent the municipal People’s Committee a proposal for expansion of the pedestrian street project in the downtown area.

The proposal also includes criteria for the management agency to consider when new pedestrian streets are approved for opening.

This project will be carried out in three phases between 2022 and 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the first phase from 2022 and 2023, new pedestrian streets will be opened at the International Square roundabout, Pham Ngoc Thach street, Cong Xa Paris (from Le Duan street to Nguyen Du Srreet), Dong Khoi street (from Nguyen Du street to Le Loi street), Le Loi Street (from Nguyen Hue street to Quach Thi Trang roundabout), Phan Chu Trinh street and Phan Boi Chau street.

Vehicles will be banned from passing through these streets during specified times.

Priority will be given to walking on Nguyen An Ninh and Luu Van Lang streets. Vehicles will be limited from traveling in and out of these streets.

During the second phase from 2023 and 2024, the city will expand the length of pedestrian streets on weekends on Dong Khoi street (from Le Loi street to Ton Duc Thang street), Le Loi street (from Nguyen Hue street to Dong Khoi street), Lam Son Square from Dong Khoi street to Hai Ba Trung street, Nguyen Thiep (from Nguyen Hue street to Dong Khoi street), Mac Thi Buoi street (from Nguyen Hue street to Dong Khoi street) and Ngo Duc Ke street (from Nguyen Hue street to Dong Khoi street).

Routes such as Dong Du street (from Dong Khoi street to Hai Ba Trung street), Mac Thi Buoi (Dong Khoi street to Hai Ba Trung street), Ho Huan Nghiep street, Ngo Duc Ke street (from Dong Khoi street to Me Linh Square), Phan Van Dat street, and Ton Duc Thang (from Nguyen Hue street to Me Linh Square) will give priority to walking. Vehicles will be limited from traveling in and out of these streets.

During the last phase between 2024 and 2025, weekend walking streets will include Ham Nghi street (from Ton Duc Thang to Quach Thi Trang roundabout).

Vehicles will be limited on Ton That Dam street (from Ham Nghi street to Huynh Thuc Khang street), Thai Van Lung street and Thi Sach street.

Expansion of pedestrian streets is also part of the city’s long-term goal of reducing the number of cars entering the downtown area, improving the quality of people’s living environment, and promoting the development of tourism, commerce and services in the area where multiple historical relics and architectural works are located.

Vietnam has enjoyed multiple wins at the prestigious World Travel Awards in 2021. These include:

Asia’s Leading Destination 2021

Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2021

Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2021

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2021 (Hoi An)

World’s Best Golf Destination 2021 (World Golf Awards)

Asia’s Best Golf Destination 2021 (World Golf Awards)

Asia’s Best River Cruise Destination 2021 (World Cruise Awards)

Vietnam is also nominated in a host of categories in 2022. These include:

Asia’s Leading Beach Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Cultural Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Nature Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2022

Asia’s Leading Youth Travel Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Festival & Event Destination 2022 (Da Nang City)

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2022 (Hoi An)

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2022 (Hue City)

Asia’s Best Cruise Destination 2022 (World Cruise Awards)

Asia’s Best River Cruise Destination 2022 (World Cruise Awards)

Asia’s Best Culinary Destination (World Culinary Awards)

Asia’s Best Golf Destination 2022 (World Golf Awards)

World’s Best Wellness Destination 2022 (World Spa Awards)

Asia’s Best Spa Destination 2022 (World Spa Awards)