HARRY POTTER: VISIONS OF MAGIC - AN ALL-NEW INTERACTIVE ART EXPERIENCE

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, in collaboration with NEON, announces the world premiere of Harry Potter: Visions of Magic, a contemporary artistic celebration of the iconic film series that promises to celebrate the world of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts in a fresh and stunning way.

Harry Potter: Visions of Magic is an evocative and interactive art experience exploring some of the most mysterious corners of the Wizarding World™. Discover a series of artistic and immersive environments inspired by enigmatic places in the magical community, like the Room of Requirement, Newt’s Menagerie, the Ministry of Magic, and more. Responsive video content, bold architecture, and original soundscapes create breathtaking multi-sensory installations, while interactive technology invites guests to illuminate the invisible, revealing visions of magic that bring the entire experience to life.

“This experience is going to leave our millions of Wizarding World fans around the world awestruck,” said Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment. “Art and technology have been masterfully harnessed and brought together with the Wizarding World to create a truly magical experience that puts the franchise on display like never before.”

“We’re excited to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment to deliver this unique experience for the first time ever,” said Ron Tan, Executive Chairman & Group CEO of NEON. “Whether you have been a fan of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts for decades, or are just now discovering these rich stories, expect to be taken on a journey like none other.”

Information about Harry Potter: Visions of Magic, and the European city to host the world premiere will be announced later this year. Join the exclusive waitlist today and receive priority access to pre-sale tickets to the European destination where you can be among the first to experience the evocative Harry Potter: Visions of Magic. Waitlist subscribers will also be first to learn more about the upcoming tours slated for locations around the world.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter and visit harrypottervisionsofmagic.com to stay up-to-date with all the latest announcements. The event promises to be an unforgettable experience that will enchant audiences of all ages, from across the globe.

