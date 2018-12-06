Ghim takes up vice-president role with oneworld

oneworld has named specialist aviation journalist, Ghim-Lay Yeo, as its new vice-president corporate communications.

Her appointment follows the retirement of the alliance’s vice-president corporate affairs, Michael Blunt.

In her new role, reporting to oneworld chief executive Rob Gurney and based in the alliance’s New York head office, Ghim will handle its media relations, corporate internal communications, public relations and other tasks, working closely with corporate communications colleagues within the member airlines.

Ghim joins oneworld from leading aviation media group FlightGlobal, publisher of Airline Business and Flight International magazines, where she was Americas managing editor, based in Washington DC, responsible for coverage of the air transport industry throughout North, Central and South America.

She joined FlightGlobal in 2009 in her native Singapore, covering the airline sector in Asia-Pacific, before moving to the group’s Washington DC bureau two years later.

She began her journalistic career with The Straits Times, Singapore’s leading English language daily newspaper, including a period as transport reporter.

A graduate of communications studies and journalism from Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, Ghim has just completed an MBA from the UK’s Warwick Business School, where she conducted in-depth research into the challenges facing female executives in the airline sector.

She is a Singaporean national and US permanent resident.

Besides English, she speaks and reads Mandarin and has basic Spanish.