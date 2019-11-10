Geneva welcomes new British Airways lounge

British Airways has opened a newly refurbished lounge in Geneva.

The facility has undergone significant work and follows a new design concept for the airline, which debuted in 2018.

The lounge has been carefully curated to give guests a warm welcome and offer a place to relax or work prior to their travels.

The space, which has been extended to 327 square metres, is carefully laid out to offer designated areas that are designed to meet different customer needs.

A lively lobby bar is placed in the centre of the space, ideal for socialising and maximising down time.

A tempting display of spirits, beers and soft drinks are available together with a selection of fine wines.

Prosecco is available throughout the lounge for guests to help themselves to.

A peaceful, separate seating area with a mix of elegant armchairs, banquette seating and power outlets are available for those who wish to work or recharge ahead of their journey.

Carolina Martinoli, British Airways director of brand and customer experience, said: “We know the difference our lounges make to our customers and we’re delighted to present the next step in our significant customer investment with the refurbished Geneva lounge.

“Every detail has been carefully considered and we’ve created a space to meet our customers’ needs – whether they want to relax with a hot meal, enjoy a drink at the lobby bar or explore some craft ales, the new lounge is guaranteed to please pre-flight.”