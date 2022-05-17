Garmin® secures title sponsorship for Kansas City Air Show

Garmin® International, Inc. has announced it has entered into a multi-year title sponsorship with the Kansas City (KC) Air Show. Beginning in 2022, the region’s premier air show experience will be rebranded as the Garmin Kansas City Air Show with full integration of the Garmin brand and on-site representation through 2024.

The 2022 Garmin KC Air Show is expected to attract more than 50,000 guests at New Century AirCenter in New Century, Kansas, over Labor Day weekend, headlined by the iconic U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds as part of their 75th anniversary celebration. Other performers include the world-famous U.S. Army Golden Knights, the Red Bull Air Force and many more.

“We are grateful to Garmin for its commitment to supporting our event and the community over the years, and we are thrilled to welcome them as the title sponsor,” said Cory Mullins, KC Air Show director. “Garmin’s reputation for excellence will propel the show to a national level. We can’t wait!”

“As a homegrown Kansas City-area company and leading avionics manufacturer, we are extremely proud and excited to announce our title sponsorship agreement with the KC Air Show,” said Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of global consumer marketing. “We look forward to working with the air show organisers to ensure the Garmin KC Air Show is a can’t-miss event—one that creates ever-lasting memories and connections that strengthen our community for years to come.”

In addition to being a first-class aviation event, proceeds from the 2022 KC Air Show will support non-profit programs throughout the community, including KC Air Show Charities Inc. (KCASCI), a local non-profit organisation that contributes funds generated by the air show into aviation-focused STEM educational programs for school-age children in the Kansas City area.

