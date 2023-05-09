Four Seasons Unveils Eighth Private Jet Itinerary in 2024, Ancient Explorer

Discerning travelers looking for exceptional one-of-a-kind travel experiences should look no further. Leading luxury hospitality company, Four Seasons, unveils the eighth Private Jet Itinerary in 2024 – Ancient Explorer.

Taking flight in late August 2024, across 24 days and ten captivating destinations, guests will enjoy an expertly curated itinerary spanning five continents, all aboard the fully customized Four Seasons Private Jet with a bespoke design, latest in technology, and widest and tallest cabin in its class for enhanced comfort and connection on board. With 20 journeys spanning 35 countries completed since the first branded Four Seasons Private Jet journey in 2015, and with a 30%+ repeat guest rate, demand for the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience shows no signs of slowing down.



Highlights from the Ancient Explorer itinerary include soaring over Mexico’s ancient city of the gods in a hot air balloon ride at sunrise, and exploring one of the world’s most remote destinations, Easter Island, among the most iconic and unique UNESCO World Heritage Sites. From there, sail Bora Bora’s crystal-clear waters aboard a 40-foot (12 metre) catamaran, lounging on its sundeck in between refreshing dips in the South Pacific. Experience Bangkok’s creative district – the beating heart of the city - with after-hours gallery access, sampling street food, and exploring hidden alleys. Travelers will then head westward to Egypt for a unique day stop to revel in two ancient wonders of the world – The iconic Pyramids of Giza and the Temple of the Sphinx. Fans of the hit TV series, The White Lotus, can look forward to visiting Taormina, the picturesque backdrop to season two and a new addition to the August journey, and enjoy a stay at the iconic San Domenico Palace overlooking the Ionian Sea.



As always, guests of the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience will stay at Four Seasons hotels and resorts throughout the journey. In more remote locations, guests will stay at luxury accommodations selected by the Four Seasons team.

Now taking reservations:

• Ancient Explorer, August 28 – September 20, 2024

Miami – Mexico City – Easter Island – Bora Bora - Great Barrier Reef – Bangkok – The Lost City of Petra – The Pyramids – Taormina – Madrid

The full list of 2024 Four Seasons Private Jet Experiences are outlined below; for the latest availability of 2023/2024 itineraries, click here:

• African Wonders, December 28, 2023 – January 9, 2024

Athens – The Pyramids – Serengeti – Mauritius – Rwanda – Victoria Falls – Johannesburg

• Asia Unveiled, January 11 – 26, 2024

Tokyo – Bali – Maldives – Hoi An – Bhutan – Angkor Wat – Bangkok

ADVERTISEMENT

• Timeless Encounters, March 23 – April 15, 2024

Oahu – Bora Bora – Sydney – Bali – Chiang Mai or Chiang Rai – Taj Mahal – Dubai – Prague – London

• World of Adventures, April 17 - May 10, 2024

Seattle – Kyoto – Bali – Seychelles – Rwanda – Marrakech – Bogotá – Galápagos Islands – Fort Lauderdale

• Ancient Explorer, May 12 – June 4, 2024

Fort Lauderdale – Mexico City – Easter Island – Bora Bora – Great Barrier Reef – Bangkok – Lost City of Petra – The Pyramids – Athens – Madrid

• International Intrigue, September 21 – October 14, 2024

Seattle – Kyoto – Hoi An – Maldives – Serengeti – Marrakech – Budapest – Florence – Paris

• Uncharted Discovery, November 30 - December 20, 2024

New Orleans – Costa Rica – Machu Picchu – Buenos Aires – Antarctica – Bogotá – Bahamas

Continue to explore by following the #FSJet hashtag on Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and traveler experiences.

The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience is operated by TCS World Travel, dedicated to delivering immersive, worry-free travel experiences, and the aircraft is operated by Titan Airways.