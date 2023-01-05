Four Seasons Abu Dhabi Introduces Mexican Pop-Up Dining Experience with Stunning Gulf Views

For a limited three months run, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi will open a Mexican alfresco pop-up dining experience on January 20, 2023 on the terrace of its ground floor Al Meylas Lounge back dropped by sweeping views of the Arabian Gulf and high-end leisure and dining destination Al Maryah Island.

Celebrating diversity within the luxury hotel and honouring Executive Chef Christian Buenrostro’s Mexican heritage, the sought-after lounge terrace will transform into a fiery Mexican setting illuminated by bistro lights, authentic decoration and lively entertainment perfect for a spiced-up meal with family and friends. Available to both Hotel guests and locals alike, the inaugural setting will feature a special heritage menu created by Executive Chef Christian Buenrostro, light and refreshing handcrafted cocktails, and more.

“The purpose of our inaugural pop-up evenings at Al Meylas is to host a celebration of Mexican cuisine, in which my mother country will come to life through carefully crafted plates full of flavours and spices. Without a doubt, we will bring the la buena vida spirit to the terrace of Al Meylas every single evening throughout the winter months,” comments Chef Christian.

Born in Mexico, Buenrostro grew up in a Spanish family, and lived in Costa Rica and Venezuela before moving to Argentina where his career took flight. Therefore, in Buenrostro exists a man with true sense of passion for food from all corners of the world. “I’m a chef from Mexico, but I’m not only a Mexican chef!” he jokes, explaining his passion for international flavours and how he enjoys to infuse them with authentic Mexican cuisine.

The Mexican Pop-Up at Al Meylas will be a delicious way to enjoy the transition of seasons with fresh, crisp items sourced from local farmers markets. Some of Chef Buenrostro’s signature dishes include his legendary guacamole, and fresh prawns cooked in chili-lime juice as starters, the must-try tortilla soup with avocado and sour cream, a wide range of freshly prepared tacos, and his signature slow cooked beef ribs with sweet corn puree and the chicken enchiladas with fresh cream and a choice of jalapeno.

Authentic Mexican desserts such as churros with caramel and chocolate sauce, or “flan Mexicano” with fresh berries will put a sweet ending to the special evening.

Mexican Pop-Up at Al Meylas

January 20 – March 18, 2023

6:00 pm – 12:00 midnight daily

A la carte dishes and drinks

Entertainment:

Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8:00-11:00 pm: Mexican singer with traditional dancers

Fridays and Saturdays, 8:00-11:00 pm: Mariachi band of four

Reservations are encouraged to be made by calling the Hotel at +971 2 333 2222 due to limited availability.