Focus Travel Partnership to sell Cytric by Amadeus

Hybrid working coupled with the challenges of Covid-19 has accelerated the demand for end-to-end digital solutions across industries.

To help accommodate the seismic shift to digital transformation in business travel, Focus Travel Partnership will resell Cytric by Amadeus and promote it as part of its suite of solutions in the UK.

This global online booking and expense management tool, with a highly developed UX, streamlines and simplifies end-to-end processes, from planning and booking for corporate travellers and travel management companies alike.

On top of this, Cytric assists in providing specialised services, allowing them to support their customers with changes in travel, refunds, duty of care and much more.

Through this alliance with Amadeus, Focus Travel Partnership can serve any company size, including small- and medium-sized entities, enabling a multi-GDS solution to its Partners.

Clare de Bono, country manager, UK, Amadeus, said: “We have worked with the Focus Travel Partnership for many years, so we are especially proud to continue delivering innovative solutions to its partners and the business travellers they serve.

“We are excited to see corporations and travel management companies use Cytric to implement effective and cost-efficient business travel management.

“Along with travel arrangers managing corporate bookings, travel management companies are key to travel compliance and duty of care.”

Cytric by Amadeus aggregates and curates travel content from multiple sources, displaying it on one single screen to the user so that they can compare and make the best decision.

To familiarise them with Cytric, the consortium will also provide its travel management companies with first-level implementation support, complete onboarding, and training.

Sunways Business Travel, a leading independent travel management company, will be the first agent to implement Cytric with other partners in the pipeline.