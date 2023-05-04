FIVE Hotels’ US$70m private jet is open for bookings

FIVE Hotels and Resorts’ own private jet is in the air. The aircraft, 9H-FIVE, is a brand-new ACJ TwoTwenty jet with its own master suite, kitchen, dinner table for up to eight people, and 16 seats.

The jet is capable of 12 hours of non-stop travel time and is now available to charter.

No figure is available for how much a charter would cost but a similar size jet would command around US$9,000 – $13,000 an hour.

“This aircraft is a spectacular new chapter for FIVE,” said Aloki Batra, CEO, FIVE Hospitality. “A world-famous frontrunner in entertainment driven hospitality, FIVE now expands its’ award-winning portfolio to include a FIVE-styled experience that extends the unique and matchless ‘Vibe at FIVE’ from our hotels on–ground to a luxe immersive experience amongst the clouds.

“We will now be able to offer a flawless and bespoke experience by establishing the next level in private aviation. Fly FIVE is FIVE Hotel and Resort’s newest home in the skies – and we are excited to welcome our guests on board.”

FIVE also said the jet would incorporate food options from the likes of The Penthouse, Maiden Shanghai, Cinque and Soul Street, as well as the potential for music from DJs.

When the jet was first announced, FIVE chairman and founder Kabir Mulchandani didn’t reveal how much it cost, but the average price of this kind of aircraft is $70 million on the jet.

It is one of the first ACJ TwoTwenty aircraft produced by Comlux. Richard Gaona, executive chairman and CEO of Comlux, said: “Today is a special day. First of all, I want to thank our client, FIVE for their trust. I also wish to thank the Comlux and Airbus Teams who worked so diligently to bring this magnificent space to life. This is the first of many amazing ACJ TwoTwenty cabins we will develop.”

Source: Hotelier Middle east