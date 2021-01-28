Finn Partners creates new Travel Practice Advisory Board

Finn Partners has a new strata to their senior leadership team with the creation of the Finn Partners Travel Practice Advisory Board.

The founding members of the board are former United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) secretary general, Taleb Rifai, and David Scowsill, a former leader of the World Travel & Tourism Council.

Between them have over 60 years of senior leadership experience in the travel industry on the global stage.

The creation of the board was spearheaded by Finn’s global travel practice leader, Debbie Flynn.

Its aim is to bring together senior expertise from their global health, tech, public affairs and sustainability practices to further support current and future destination and travel clients on the road to recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rifai was secretary general of the UNWTO, leading the body from 2009 for two consecutive terms ending in 2018.

He has an extensive background in international and national public service, the public sector and academia and held several ministerial portfolios in the government of Jordan (2000-2004).

Scowsill spent seven years of his impressive career as chief executive of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and has developed an unparalleled network in both private and public sectors.

Prior to his time leading body, his executive career included leadership positions with Opodo, British Airways, American Airlines and Hilton.

Peter Finn, founding partner, Finn Partners, commented: “I am delighted to welcome Taleb and David as the founding members of the new Finn Partners Travel Practice Advisory Board.

“Their knowledge, experience and connections in the travel and travel technology arenas will help us to grow this important practice and their insights will provide valuable counsel for current clients as we navigate our way through one of the most challenging periods in our history.”