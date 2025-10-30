Experience Exceptional Care with Groupe GM and Cinq Mondes’ Hotel Line

Groupe GM, the international leader in guest amenities, understands that a hotel stay should serve as an oasis, a peaceful escape from the demands of daily life. In line with this vision, Groupe GM and the leading spa treatments brand Cinq Mondes have continued their longstanding collaboration to present a renewed version of their iconic amenities line.

This renewed hotel line offers guests a spa-inspired experience from the comfort of their hotel bathroom.

Unwind in elegance for an aromatic escape

Recognised as one of the greatest spa brands in the world and available in more than 30 countries worldwide, the Parisian brand has been offering the finest holistic treatments and natural cosmetic products since its founding in 2002. Cinq Mondes combines cutting-edge scientific savoir-faire with knowledge from different cultures and plants.

Inspired by the Ritual from Bahia, the hotel line made with 98% natural ingredients, pays tribute to the ancestral traditions of Brazilian women, renowned for their sculpted silhouettes and rituals of body care. Through this inspiration, the collection invites guests to embrace a sensorial journey of well-being and indulgence, offering moments of relaxation and a feeling of “happiness within the skin”.

Eco-friendly luxury for ultimate relaxation

The Cinq Mondes hotel line is infused with Citron Bahia, an aromatic, fresh fragrance created by perfumer Olivia Giacobetti. At its heart, lemon pulp and leaves blend with coconut water, lifted by a refreshing citrus note. A warm cedar wood base anchors the composition, evoking the lush purity of Amazon waterfalls. This signature scent, offers guests a serene and invigorating sensory journey.

The collection includes Groupe GM’s 300ml Eco-Pump dispenser, made from plant-based plastics, including cleansing gel, shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, liquid soap and hair and body gel. The Eco-Pump dispenser comes fully sealed, ensuring that each unit is tamper-evident for guests’ peace of mind.

The range also features the refillable Ecofill dispenser, paired with sealed 300 ml pouches that guarantee product integrity and traceability. Designed for quick and easy use, with refills taking less than 30 seconds to change, Ecofill combines functionality and sustainability to enhance the guest experience while supporting more responsible hotel operations.

Cleansing gel, shampoo, conditioner, and body lotion in 35ml plant-based tubes, each featuring caps made from recycled plastic, along with a 20g bar of RSPO certified soap complete the range. These amenities bring the essence of a spa day to guests every day, offering a refreshing pause during their travels.

To elevate and extend the guest experience, the hotel line presents a collection of prestige products designed for moments of exceptional care. Guests can indulge in the soothing 5 Flowers Micellar Cleansing Water, the ultra-nourishing Intense Comfort Cream for immediate repair and relief, the Intense Moisturizing Mask for deep hydration and plumping effect, and the delicate Flowers Cleansing Balm for a gentle, luxurious cleanse. The items can be thoughtfully presented in an elegant pouch, transforming everyday rituals into moments of indulgence and personalized attention.

The exclusive Cinq Mondes amenity range aligns perfectly with Groupe GM’s Care About Earth program, dedicated to reducing environmental impact. Using high-quality, plant-based raw materials and ingredients of natural origin, the line reflects a shared commitment to sustainability. Groupe GM strengthens this vision by prioritising reusability, minimising fossil fuel-derived plastics, and integrating eco-design at every stage of development. Through Care About Earth, Groupe GM reaffirms its leadership in eco-innovation and its mission to promote sustainable hospitality worldwide.

President of Groupe GM, Laurent Marchand, says: “In a world where true relaxation is a rare luxury, the collaboration between Groupe GM and Cinq Mondes transforms hotel stays into serene sanctuaries. By marrying eco-conscious innovation with the timeless art of spa indulgence, this renewed amenity line offers guests an unparalleled experience of tranquillity and elegance. It’s not just about staying in a hotel; it’s about immersing oneself in a holistic journey and well-being, all while honouring our planet.”