Emirates shows support for small enterprises

To mark the United Nation’s Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSME) Day, and the vital role these enterprises play in post-pandemic recovery, Emirates is empowering MSMEs to seek growth opportunities with an attractive incentive for new members who enrol into the Emirates Business Rewards programme.

Eligible businesses around the world who sign up for a first-time account anytime from 25 June to 10 July 2022, will receive a joining bonus of 10,000 Emirates Business Reward Points - the equivalent of one Economy Class return ticket between most destinations in the Middle East, Africa/WAIO and Dubai, a city that offers world-leading support programmes and infrastructure for entrepreneurs and SMEs.

Emirates’ offer aims to support MSMEs and recognise the integral part they play in sustainable development, and the global economy and communities.

There are currently more than 30000 micro, small and medium sized businesses participating in the Emirates Business Rewards programme, taking advantage of a wealth of benefits including easy enrolment, accessible earning and redemptions, and flexibility and upgrade opportunities - even on last minute bookings.

With a goal of ‘making business travel seamless’, Emirates Business Rewards enables organisations to earn points on business travel, which can be spent on future flights and upgrades on any Emirates flight, in any class, subject to availability.

Organisations are eligible to earn points whenever their employees or guest travellers fly on Emirates, which can then be spent on dynamic reward flights and upgrades. Individuals can also earn Skywards Miles on the same flight if they are an Emirates Skywards member. There’s no limit to how many employees can join the programme and no minimum spend is needed. Emirates Business Rewards is free to join and can offer a significant return to budget-conscious MSMEs.

Often called ‘the backbone of our economies’, formal and informal MSMEs make up over 90% of all global firms and account, on average, for 70% of total employment and 50% of GDP. They are key actors in achieving a green recovery.

Emirates has a long track record of supporting small and medium sized businesses, not only via its Business Rewards programme, but also through its procurement of products and services across the business. Hundreds of small and medium sized businesses in a range of industries from around the world have benefitted from showcasing their products to a global travel audience with Emirates, providing a boost to their growth plans. These products include items such as sustainable in-flight amenity kits, boutique luxury spa products, single origin teas and artisan food products. In the UAE, Emirates prioritises SMEs as part of its tender process, and is actively committed to work with government stakeholders like Dubai SME in identifying businesses and evaluating the performance of active suppliers on a regular basis.