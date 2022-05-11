Emirates receives Jamaican tourism delegation

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, received The Honourable Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism, Jamaica at ATM. Minister Bartlett was accompanied by Donovan White, Director of Tourism, the Jamaica Tourist Board and Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority.

During the meeting, the delegation explored opportunities to increase inbound tourism flows through enhanced connectivity from the UAE and across the Emirates network into Jamaica via the airline’s codeshare partners.

The airline also actively promotes Jamaica to its customer base through curated Emirates Holidays packages, which include a range of hotel properties dotted on spectacular beaches across the island, adventure excursions to its lush rainforests and waterfalls, world-class golf, as well as exploring Jamaica’s unique culture and music scene.