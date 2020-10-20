Emirates opens new Africa routes with Airlink partnership

Emirates and Airlink have announced an interline agreement, widening the Dubai-based carrier’s reach into southern Africa as countries begin opening their borders for travellers.

Emirates’ agreement with Airlink will provide its customers enhanced connectivity via its gateways Johannesburg and Cape Town to more than 25 domestic destinations in South Africa and more than 20 regional destinations in southern Africa.

The carriers will offer the ease of single-ticket travel and one-stop baggage check-in for customers transferring from Johannesburg and Cape Town to domestic points including Bloemfontein, George, Upington, Nelspruit, Hoedspruit and Port Elizabeth.

Service will also be offered to points like Gaborone, Kasane, Vilanculos, Maun, Victoria Falls, Maputo, Windhoek, Harare, Lusaka, Ndola, Bulawayo and Livingstone, among others.

Tim Clark, president Emirates Airline, commented on the newly formed partnership: “Emirates is pleased to partner with Airlink on a new interline agreement that will help us strengthen our presence and give customers more choice, flexibility and enhanced connections across 45 cities in Southern Africa.

“We are committed to our operations in South Africa, as we continue to look at ways to build our extended network for customers, and help them benefit with diverse travel options.

“The interline agreement that has gone into effect with Airlink is only the start of further collaboration, and we are looking forward to exploring more opportunities to widen the scope of our partnership in the future.”

Emirates resumed its operations into Johannesburg and Cape Town on October 1st, and Durban on October 8th, with enhanced safety measures in place across all of its onboard and on ground touchpoints.