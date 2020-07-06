easyJet holidays to relaunch in August

easyJet holidays has announced plans to start operating summer season trips from August 1st.

The move comes following the news from the UK government on its latest travel and quarantine advice.

The holiday company is now readying itself to start taking customers on holiday once more from the beginning of next month.

From the likes of Spain, Greece and Turkey, customers can enjoy holidays with the company this summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The restarted programme will mean customers looking to get away this summer can now book with confidence and start to get excited about travelling again.

To help support and prepare customers for what to expect on holiday in these times, easyJet holidays has created a customer video (see below) and provided detailed information pages on its website – a Covid-19 response and a safety and wellbeing centre.

The decision to start at the beginning of August allows the company to finalise plans to ensure customers can have a safe and enjoyable holiday.

Matt Callaghan, customer director at easyJet holidays, said: “Like many people we’ve been waiting for this moment.

“It’s really exciting to be able to bring the magic of holidays to life for our customers.

“We only launched our business in November so as our first summer season it was always going to be a milestone moment, but even more so now.

“We’ve put a lot of work in behind the scenes to ensure our customers can travel with confidence and have launched our three key commitments, so customers know what to expect when booking and travelling with us.”

Travelling with easyJet in the new normal:

<p>