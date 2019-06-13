Dubai to offer free sim cards to all visiting tourists

Tourists visiting Dubai no longer need to worry about expensive roaming charges or finding Wi-Fi following the launch of a new initiative.

Under proposals from the General Directorate of Residency & Foreign Affairs, all travellers visiting the emirate will now be given a free sim card on arrival.

Every tourist over the age of 18 will get a free Du sim pack from officers at passport control desks in Dubai International Airport.

The pre-paid sim cards come with three flexi-minutes of talk time and 20 MB of mobile data valid for three days.

The new initiative is part of a happiness project and comes in collaboration with mobile network, Du.

Guests will also be able to upload images of their trip, including to iconic sights such as the Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Frame.

Travellers wanting more can then top-up their sims with three different packages depending on visit duration and usage.

Immigration officers will hand sim packs to travellers arriving in Dubai on tourist visas, visa on arrival and even to those on transit visas.

All sim card details will be linked to passengers’ travel information and the project will run across all three terminals at DXB.

Over 10,000 cards have already been handed out to passengers at DXB.