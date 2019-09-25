Dua Lipa headed to the Pointe in November

The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah will host a spectacular live performance by Dua Lipa on Friday, November 15th.

Dua Lipa will wow crowds with a live concert on a purpose-built stage on the water at the stunning seafront destination, with an array of additional entertainment, food and beverage deals and free transport for show-goers.

Held in partnership with Live Nation, the event starts at 16:00 with a vibrant line-up of opening acts and entertainment at the Pointe’s West Side event arena.

Free shuttle buses will be available from various locations on Palm Jumeirah to transport guests to and from the Pointe from 16:00.

Restaurants offering special brunches and after-parties include Chalet Berezka, Chicago Meatpackers, Meshico, Asian District, Acappella, Ena, Kyo, Phantom House, Palapa, Tucano, Fat Chow, Mama Pho and Fitzroy.

The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah has treated music fans to live concerts by international and regional artists since its inauguration in December.

The destination has hosted performances by Superstars Enrique Iglesias, Wael Kfoury and Elissa, with more events and family entertainment planned.