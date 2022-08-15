Dominican republic among UNWTO members reporting strong tourism rebound

As international travel returns in many parts of the world, several Members are starting to report strong numbers both for arrivals and tourist spending. This is in spite of the fact the sector continues to face a number of challenges, among them the ongoing pandemic, rising interest rates and cost of living levels, and heightened economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

From the Dominican Republic, Minister of Tourism David Collado, has advised UNWTO of record arrival numbers for April, May, June and July. Notably, arrivals in July were 24% higher than in 2019, putting the country on course for its best year on record, including in terms of sales taxes and income generation. In response, UNWTO has sent its congratulations to the Minister and commends the Dominican Republic for its strong and ongoing support for tourism. UNWTO also notes the invaluable contribution of the private sector, as exemplified by the Association of Hotels and Tourism of the Dominican Republic (ASONAHORES), which is currently celebrating its 60th anniversary.

This growth comes even as destinations across the Dominican Republic continue to miss tourists from Russia and Ukraine, two historically strong source markets. In recognition of its leading status as a resilient destination, the Dominican Republic was the focus of the first UNWTO Investment Guidelines publication, released at the start of 2022. Developed alongside the Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic and the national Export and Investment Center (PRODOMINICANA), the new guide provides key insights for investors, with the aim of boosting foreign direct investment in the Caribbean destination.

The Dominican Republic will also host the 118th session of the UNWTO Executive Council in the first quarter of 2023.