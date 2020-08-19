Diamond Princess headed for South America

Having made global headlines as a hotbed of Covid-19 earlier this year, Diamond Princess is being repositioned to South America.

A total of 14 passengers died onboard the vessel in February this year while she was moored in Japan.

At one stage Diamond Princess was home to more than half of all Covid-19 cases reported outside of China.

Now, in a fresh start for the ship, she will begin sailing to South America and Antarctica in autumn 2021 and spring 2022.

The ship will replace Sapphire Princess on the same deployment from December through March.

In addition, Diamond Princess will sail on two new Pacific Crossings to and from Asia in autumn next year and spring 2022 and sail the North Pacific Ocean with either south-east Asia and Hawaii or Hawaii and Japan.

These sailings are between Los Angeles and either Singapore or Yokohama (Tokyo).

As a result of this change, three Sapphire Princess Baja Peninsula and Sea of Cortez cruises and three Hawaiian Islands cruises in fall 2021 and spring 2022 will be cancelled.