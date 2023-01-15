Cruise Demand Soars: 91% of Previous Cruisers Plan to Set Sail Again

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has released results from a new consumer sentiment survey, showing the demand for cruise holidays continues to increase.

The survey was carried out with 4,500 domestic and international travellers. It reveals that for UK passengers:

91% of respondents who have cruised previously said they intend to take a holiday at sea again, a 14% increase from 2019

Of those who have never cruised, 72% are open to cruising, a 1% increase from 2019

Of these two groups, 58% say they will book a cruise in the next two years

61% of respondents who have cruised previously said they later returned to a destination they had first visited via cruise ship. The Mediterranean and Caribbean are the most re-visited destinations.

Andy Harmer, CLIA UK & Ireland managing director, said: “With the crucial Wave booking period now well under way, 2023 is shaping up to be a very positive year for the cruise industry, so we’re thrilled to see this level of interest and demand from holidaymakers. The incredible array of cruise ships, destinations and onboard experiences means there really is something for everyone who is considering a sea getaway.”

The sentiment data is based on an independent, international survey of 4,500 holidaymakers in nine countries: the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the USA, Canada, Australia and Brazil.