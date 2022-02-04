Construction begins on Ocean Albatros

Albatros Expeditions has marked a successful keel laying of the Ocean Albatros.

The vessel will become the second in the class for the line.

The keel laying ceremony of ship CMHI 196-6 took place at China Merchant Heavy Industries in Haimen.

The new vessel will be on a year-round charter next to its sister ship, Ocean Victory.

The expected delivery date is March next year.

Albatros confirmed a new leadership team, with Greg Carter (formerly Chimu Adventures co-founder) based in Australia and Sebastian Arnoldus, who returns to the Albatros family in Copenhagen after working as a risk manager at a private equity firm.

Albatros Expeditions is evolving into a major Antarctic operator with two of the most advanced ships in its fleet with award-winning facilities and itineraries.

Ocean Albatros will be deployed to discover the waters of the Arctic and Antarctic regions, as well as many exciting new destinations in-between, from May next year.

The vessel features three restaurants, a wellness area, an Albatros Nordic Bar, an open deck dining facility, a modern lecture lounge and other state-of-the-art amenities.

Unlike the Ocean Victory, the Ocean Albatros will also offer a unique panorama sauna and a total of 12 dedicated solo travel cabins.

Carter commented: “We are thrilled that our second state of the art infinity class vessel is under construction.

“In these challenging times, nothing is easy.

“Still, it shows our commitment to greener cruising, as well as our resilience and financial security in the midst of what has been a difficult two years for the industry.”