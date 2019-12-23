Construction begins on JFK Terminal 8 upgrade

American Airlines has begun construction on a $344 million investment at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport Terminal 8.

The launch was announced at an Association for a Better New York luncheon in Midtown alongside Atlantic joint business partners British Airways, New York governor Andrew Cuomo and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

“Our investment will put the 14 daily flights from JFK to London that we offer in partnership with British Airways in the same terminal and give customers premium check-in space, new joint lounges and a larger variety of retail and dining options,” said Robert Isom, president of American.

“We will be adding more than 70,000 square feet to customer and operational spaces to create a truly world-class experience at JFK.”

Additionally, airline team members who power the terminal operations will also benefit from closer, faster and easier connections to American’s joint business partner British Airways by the additional co-located long-haul aircraft gates and an enhanced baggage system.

“As we progress with the JFK modernization project, we are giving Terminal 8 a new look and layout in line with the modern, world-class standards that will define the airport’s ultimate transformation,” Cuomo said.

“When this work is completed, Terminal 8 will accommodate more passengers who will be able to enjoy a better travel experience and will make the work of airport staff more efficient and more seamless.”

American and British Airways are the first airlines to mark the start of the transformation of JFK into a state-of-the-art global hub.

The upgrades and additions at Terminal 8 will bring improvements in the overall customer experience, including the addition of five widebody gates and four adjacent widebody hard stands (ramp parking where customers are transported to/from terminal via bus), enhanced baggage systems, new lounges, premium check-in space and upgraded concessions and retail options.

Additionally, customers arriving in New York will enjoy the ability to more conveniently connect onto other American Airlines flights, and customers departing New York will gain the flexibility of 14 daily flights to London all departing from the same terminal.

“This is an exciting development in our move to Terminal 8, alongside American Airlines, our Atlantic joint-business partner,” British Airways chairman, Alex Cruz, said.

“We are one step closer to offering an even better customer experience for passengers traveling to, from and through JFK.

“We look forward to our continued work with the Port Authority and American Airlines in order to build a world-class transatlantic travel experience.”

Construction is scheduled to be completed in 2022.