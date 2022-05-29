CMAM appoints its Chair and Vice-Chair for 2022-2023

The Committee on Matters Related to Affiliate Membership (CMAM) convened its first meeting focused on the election of its Chair and Vice-Chair and to consider all the applications for Affiliate Membership received. The Committee will submit its evaluation to the Members of the Executive Council during its 116th Session which will take place on 7-8 June in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The elections for the Chair and Vice-Chair of the CMAM have been carried out with full normality, and the UNWTO is pleased to announce that Spain and Côte d’Ivoire have been elected respectively Chair and Vice-Chair of the Committee for the period 2022 – 2023.

The Committee, which is replacing and consistently expanding the mandate of the former Committee for the Review of the Applications for Affiliate Membership, will serve as a necessary institutional framework to strengthen the ongoing partnership between the UNWTO and the private sector represented by the Affiliate Members.

The Committee has manifested its readiness to start working together with the Board of the Affiliate Members and the Secretariat to identify the needs of the Affiliate Membership for a recovery of the tourism sector in its public and private component.