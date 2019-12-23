Carnival Corporation to debut four ships in 2020

Carnival Corporation will launch four new cruise ships in 2020 across four of its global cruise line brands.

On the slipway are Iona for P&O Cruises UK; Enchanted Princess for Princess Cruises; Mardi Gras for Carnival Cruise Line; and Costa Firenze for Italian brand Costa Cruises.

Iona marks the first new ship for P&O Cruises since the introduction of Britannia in 2015.

Enchanted Princess is designed from the ground up as a Princess MedallionClass ship.

Costa Firenze is Costa Cruises’ second ship designed and built specifically for the China market.

Mardi Gras is named as a tribute to TSS Mardi Gras, Carnival Cruise Line’s first-ever ship, which marked a historic turning point in accelerating growth in the popularity of modern-day cruising.

P&O Cruises’ Iona and Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras will be the third and fourth (respectively) of Carnival Corporation’s 11 total next-generation cruise ships joining the fleet through 2025 that can be powered by liquefied natural gas, the industry’s most advanced fuel technology, eliminating sulphur and significantly improving overall air emissions.

Part of Carnival Corporation’s strategy of measured capacity growth, each new ship provides an opportunity to introduce new guest innovations, energy efficiencies and sustainability approaches to cruising, while creating excitement, meeting growing demand and generating consideration of cruising as an extraordinary vacation at an exceptional value.

The introduction of the four new ships in 2020 is part of Carnival Corporation’s ongoing fleet enhancement strategy, with 16 new ships scheduled to be delivered through 2025, designed to continue improving the overall guest experience while accelerating demand for cruising, the fastest growing segment in the vacation industry.

“Each new ship is an opportunity to generate excitement and buzz among consumers around the world, whether loyal guests or new to cruising, that will continue to inspire more travellers to consider cruising as a vacation option,” said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation.

“We look forward to the delivery of four more spectacular ships, which will offer our guests the latest in onboard features and amenities – and help us continue our reputation for providing great cruise vacations that are significantly less than comparable land-based vacations.”