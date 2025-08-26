Cap Maison and Ladera Resort Launch Exclusive Two-Centre Recycled Glass Sculpting Experience

Cap Maison and Ladera Resort two of Saint Lucia’s most prestigious luxury properties, are proud to announce the launch of a unique, two-centre Recycled Glass Sculpting Experience, in collaboration with Solar Sands Experiences. This special event will run from 12th- 18th October 2025, offering both in-house and non-resident guests the chance to engage with sustainable artistry while exploring the island’s natural beauty.

This exclusive initiative brings together Cap Maison’s exceptional hospitality, Ladera’s renowned eco-luxury ethos, and the innovative craftsmanship of Solar Sands Experiences, a USA enterprise specialising in immersive glass-making events which transform recycled glass into stunning works of art using solar-powered techniques.

The two-centre experience includes:

Hands-on Glass Sculpting Workshops: Participants will work alongside expert artisans to learn the art of glass sculpting using recycled materials, turning waste into beautiful keepsakes.

Behind-the-Scenes Sustainability Tours: Guests will explore how both resorts incorporate sustainable practices, from renewable energy to waste reduction initiatives.

Cultural and Culinary Highlights: Guests will enjoy curated experiences showcasing Saint Lucia’s vibrant culture, breathtaking landscapes, and world-class cuisine.

The workshops at both resort locations, will also provide an opportunity to explore Saint Lucia’s contrasting coastal environments, the serene northern shores of Cap Maison and the iconic volcanic vistas of Soufrière at Ladera Resort.

Ross Stevenson, General Manager at Cap Maison, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Ladera resort and Solar Sands Experiences, to bring this interactive event to life. This initiative reflects our shared passion for preserving Saint Lucia’s environment while offering our guests unique, enriching, and authentic island experiences.”

The workshops and experiences are open to both resort guests and non-resident visitors, ensuring the wider Saint Lucian community and travellers alike can participate in this celebration of creativity, sustainability, and collaboration.

Spaces are limited, and early booking is recommended to secure a place in this innovative island experience.