British Airways to trial VeriFLY app

British Airways will begin trialling a new travel health app, VeriFLY, with customers who are eligible to travel between London and the United States from February 4th.

The new digital health travel passport, which can be downloaded to a mobile device, is designed to offer peace of mind before travel by checking customers meet the entry requirements of their destination by providing digital health document verification and confirming eligibility.

Use of the VeriFLY app will be optional and customers will also continue to be able to evidence they meet the US entry requirements at check-in.

The trial follows the recent announcement that American Airlines, British Airways’ joint business and oneworld partner, now allows all customers to use VeriFLY when they are travelling to the US from all international destinations.

Since American became the first airline to use VeriFLY in November for selected routes, thousands of customers have travelled using the app, with many providing positive feedback to the airline on its ease of use.

British Airways is the first airline in the UK to trial the use of a mobile travel health passport for customers travelling from London.

It will also be the only airline outside the US to offer its customers the opportunity to trial VeriFLY.

Sean Doyle, British Airways chief executive, said: “Although flying is currently restricted, it is essential we do as much as we can now to help those who are eligible to fly and prepare to help our customers navigate the complexities around changing global entry requirements when the world re-opens.

“We remain focused and committed to finding user-friendly, evidence-based solutions to make journeys as seamless they can be.

“Through these trials, we hope to provide travellers and governments on both sides of the Atlantic with the tools and the reassurance they need to make safe travel possible.”