British Airways to join Red Arrows at Royal International Air Tattoo this summer

The Red Arrows will join forces with a special British Airways Boeing 747, which has been painted in the airline’s predecessor British Overseas Airways Corporation livery, for a spectacular fly-past this summer.

The event will take place at the Royal International Air Tattoo in Gloucestershire on July 20th.

To mark the airline’s centenary this year, the specially decorated 747 will perform a joint fly-past alongside the RAF’s aerobatic display team at the world’s largest military air show.

Spectators will have the chance to see the vintage design, which flew between 1952 and 1974, at the air show that takes place at RAF Fairford.

British Airways has painted four aircraft in heritage liveries to mark its 100-year-history, the other two featuring the Negus (1974 to 1980) and Landor (1984 to 1997) liveries.

Completing the line-up is an Airbus 319 painted to reflect its British European Airways heritage.

Captain Richard Allen-Williams, who has been flying for 17 years and will be in command of the BOAC aircraft on the day, said: “We’ve been overwhelmed by how our heritage liveries have been received by customers and colleagues.

“There’s certainly an air of excitement and pride and we’re sure the sight of our BOAC liveried 747 will provide a wonderfully nostalgic moment for the Air Tattoo audience.

“I am honoured to fly alongside the Red Arrows at RAF Fairford this summer.”

The airline has a long history of displaying in the Air Tattoo and first joined the flying programme in 1985 when Concorde and the Red Arrows flew together in a display.

In the early 2000s several British Airways 747s and 777s performed a fly past, and in 2013, the airline performed with the Red Arrows once again, to the delight of the large Air Tattoo crowd.

Andy Armstrong, chief executive of the Air Tattoo, said: “The participation of British Airways aircraft in our flying displays over the years have often provided the most memorable aviation moment of the year and I am confident this summer will be no different. I can think of nothing better than to have one great British institution helping celebrate another.”