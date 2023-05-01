Breaking Travel News interview: Slim Zaiane, General Manager, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

BTN: How would you describe the mood in Dubai tourism as we approach the key summer season?

Slim Zaiane: Our outlook for the upcoming summer season is positive, and we eagerly anticipate hosting our guests at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates. Dubai’s standing as a cosmopolitan city with world-class amenities and attractions further enhances its appeal to travelers. Moreover, the government has introduced various initiatives to promote tourism, including many indoor attractions and Dubai Summer Surprises festival, which offers attractive retail offers. In addition to our renowned dining venues, luxury spa, private cinema and luxury rooms, suites and chalets, we are in the heart of Dubai. Directly connected to Mall of the Emirates boasting over 600 retail outlets, including high- end luxury brands, and

the city’s main attraction Ski Dubai, we are a popular destination for both tourists and residents of Dubai, all year. We have already observed a surge in bookings, particularly from the GCC markets, and we anticipate this trend to continue throughout the summer season.

BTN: This is the thirtieth anniversary of Arabian Travel Market – how will the Kempinski delegation be contributing to the celebrations?

SZ: As a leading luxury hotel brand in the region, Kempinski is proud to be part of the Arabian Travel Market’s thirtieth anniversary celebrations. We will be showcasing our portfolio of hotels and resorts, highlighting our commitment to delivering personalized experiences that reflect the culture and heritage of the destinations we operate in. Our team of experts will be available to provide information about our properties and answer any questions from ATM attendees. We are looking forward to connecting with industry professionals and promoting Kempinski as the leading luxury hospitality brand.

BTN: How has tourism in Dubai tourism developed over the past three decades – and how important is the sector today?

SZ: Dubai’s tourism industry has come a long way over the past three decades. The government’s visionary leadership and proactive approach to developing tourism infrastructure have made Dubai a world-renowned destination attracting millions of visitors every year. The sector is a key contributor to the economy and supports a diverse range of businesses, including hotels, restaurants, and retail. Today, Dubai is known for its world-class events, business tourism, medical tourism, and cultural tourism offerings. This is an important year for Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates as we celebrate our 17th anniversary and mark our continued dedication to service excellence and creating memorable experiences that keep our guests coming back. We are committed to continuous improvement, attention to detail, and a deep understanding of guests’ needs and preferences, and our ongoing efforts to remain a leading player in Dubai’s luxury hospitality industry.

BTN: Can you tell me about the property you lead - Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates – this is one of the few places in the world where the sand meets the snow?

SZ: The Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates is a luxurious property located in Dubai’s popular

shopping and entertainment district. Its unique feature is Ski Dubai, which is the first indoor ski resort in the Middle East, offering guests the opportunity to enjoy winter sports in the desert. This makes it a truly distinctive property and one of the few places in the world where sand meets the snow. The hotel’s location and amenities make it a popular choice among both leisure and business travelers looking for an exceptional and unforgettable experience in Dubai.

BTN: The property took the title of World’s Leading Shopping Mall Hotel at the World Travel Awards – how important are accolades such as those to the success of the property?

SZ: Accolades such as World’s Leading Shopping Mall Hotel at the World Travel Awards are extremely important to

the success of the property. Winning such recognition demonstrates the quality of services and facilities that we offer and make us stand out in a vibrant city. Such recognition attracts our discerning travellers who seek exceptional experiences and motivates us to continue to raise the bar and provide the best possible service to our guests.

BTN: Finally, what can we expect to see at the hotel in 2023 to ensure it defends its industry leading place this year?

SZ: To maintain our position as an industry leader, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates is constantly striving for innovation in its services. In 2023, the hotel plans to enhance its offerings by adding two state-of-the- art F&B concepts, expand its wellness offerings and upgrade its digital capabilities to provide guests with a seamless and personalized experience. We aim to provide more sustainable options to support our commitment to environmental responsibility and continue to attract discerning travellers from around the world.

More information To find out more about Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates visit stand HC0663 at ATM 2023.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates Dubai won 4 awards at World Travel Awards in 2022:

World’s Leading Shopping Mall Hotel 2022

Middle East’s Leading Leisure Hotel 2022

Middle East’s Leading Shopping Mall Hotel 2022

Dubai’s Leading Shopping Mall Hotel 2022