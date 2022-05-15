Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games reveals Queen’s Baton Relay route through England

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games has unveiled the highly-anticipated route that the Queen’s Baton Relay will take through England this summer.

Travelling via land, air and sea, more than 180 communities in England will experience the Queen’s Baton on a route spanning 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometres). From energetic cities and historic market towns, to rolling countryside and rugged coastline, the Baton will head as far south as Cornwall and as far north as Northumberland.

Birmingham 2022 is hosting the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay – a journey which brings together and celebrates communities across the Commonwealth, during the build up to the Games. In England, the Queen’s Baton Relay will provide the opportunity for communities to experience the buzz and excitement for Birmingham 2022, as the 11 days of showstopping sport nears ever closer.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is set to travel the length and breadth of England for a total of 29 days, before culminating at the Opening Ceremony for Birmingham 2022 on 28 July 2022.

Kicking off on Thursday 2 June, the Baton will spend five days in London, coinciding with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend, celebrating The Queen’s 70th year as Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Baton will then resume the international journey, visiting the Falkland Islands, Jersey, Guernsey, and the Isle of Man, before touring home nations of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

It returns to England on Monday 4 July to commence a 25-day tour of the regions with activities and notable visits throughout. To name a few, the Baton begins its journey with a visit to the Eden Project in Cornwall on the 4 July, will delve into the depths of the Nottingham Castle Caves on 10 July, will speed down a zip wire in the Lake District on 16 July, and will finish with a visit to Aston Hall on 28 July, the day of the Opening Ceremony for Birmingham 2022.

The England leg of the Queen’s Baton Relay, which is proudly partnered with Longines, also serves as a reminder of the UK’s reputation as a world leader in major sporting events, with visits to Belle Vue Sports Village, one of the Manchester 2002 Commonwealth Games legacy venues, and iconic venues from London 2012 across the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

From sports days with local schools, to community festivals, people will be able to experience the Baton in many ways. Members of the public are encouraged to get involved with the celebrations and embrace the arrival of the Baton, taking the opportunity to experience the buzz of Birmingham 2022 in their community. The Birmingham 2022 website will provide information on the events and where to line the route.

Thousands of Batonbearers, each with inspiring backgrounds and stories, will have the honour of carrying the Baton during the journey through England, including those nominated in recognition of their contributions to their local community, whether that be in sport, education, the arts, culture or charity. Between 40 and 130 Batonbearers will carry the Baton each day, and the Relay will reach hundreds of villages, towns and cities during its tour of the country.