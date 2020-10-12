Bench Digital unveils Future Hospitality Summit agenda

Organisers at the Future Hospitality Summit have revealed an exciting line-up of special-guest speakers as the show gets ready to bring the hospitality world together.

The new event will take place live from Riyadh and around the world, on October 26th-27th.

A hybrid virtual conference, the show has been developed to explore big ideas and tackle the challenges facing the hospitality industry.

The carefully curated line-up of speakers will discuss, re-imagine and pave a new path towards the future of hospitality in the Middle East and across the globe.

In doing, the virtual event aims to provide an innovative, inspirational and important platform to bring the industry together at an unprecedented time

Future Hospitality Summit is organised by the ministry of tourism Saudi Arabia and G20 Saudi secretariat, is taking place as part of the International Conferences Programme, honouring the G20 Saudi presidency year 2020, and is powered by Bench Digital.

It will be officially opened by Ahmed Al Khateeb, minister of tourism of Saudi Arabia.

The Future Hospitality Summit team is curating a comprehensive three-pillar programme for the industry, to understand the new landscape, collaborate and assess opportunities, and innovate to recreate the future.

The programme sessions will be live, and attendees can join the discussion while their favourite speakers are delivering their sessions.

When an attendee enters the networking area, the Future Hospitality Summit system matches them with another decision-maker in the room for a quick video call.

Attendees can easily ‘exchange business cards’ by clicking on the connect button.

Roundtables will also be offered, exclusively designed for more focused interactions and discussions on specific industry topics.

Here, a select number of attendees can join a multi-screen live video conversation to exchange business ideas and industry knowledge.

The hybrid virtual conference will host over 100 leading industry speakers and more than 6,000 participants from around the world.

Offering their thoughts will be Alexandre de Juniac, IATA director general; Christian Clerc, president of global operations for Four Seasons; and Keith Tan, chief executive of the Singapore Tourism Board.

Arne Sorenson (chief executive of Marriott International), Arnold Donald (chief executive of Carnival Corporation), Gloria Guevara (chief executive of the World Travel & Tourism Council), Jerry Inzerillo (chief executive of Diriyah Gate Development Authority) and Anita Mendiratta (special advisory to the secretary general of the UNWTO) are also lined up as featured speakers, along with over 100 other esteemed speakers and thousands of attendees.

The event is being delivered on a tried-and-tested, cutting-edge, digital event platform, managed by Bench Digital – providing an immersive live experience, including a virtual exhibition, one-to-one video networking and integrated chat features for all participants.

More Information

Take a look at the full programme for the upcoming event here.