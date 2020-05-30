ATM Virtual: Registration now open

Arabian Travel Market is preparing for its first Virtual event, with registration now open to delegates and media.

The debut will feature comprehensive webinars, live conference sessions, roundtables, speed networking events and one-to-one meetings, as well as facilitating new connections and offering a wide range of online business opportunities.

Visitors can head over to the official site and register here, while media entry is also on offer.

ATM Virtual will be taking place from June 1st-3rd, on a new platform designed to bring the live experience online at a time when meeting face-to-face is simply not possible.

Guests can set up 30-minute video meetings with registered buyers on an impressive and interactive platform.

They can use these to exchange business cards, draw up new contracts and keep the conversation going, all while growing a network of contacts.

A walkthrough of ATM Virtual can also be seen here.