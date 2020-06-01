ATM Virtual: JA Resorts pivots to digital during Covid-19 downtime

In the midst of the dramatic change in business landscape, JA Resorts & Hotels has introduced a new wave of strategies, policies and tools for travel trade partners.

The new options focus on new booking technologies, a new website dedicated to travel industry professionals, new business-to-business communication tools and e-learning opportunities.

Also included are incentive schemes and fully flexible cancellation policies.

JA Resorts & Hotels vice president of sales and marketing, Thomas Grundner remarked: “We have used this downtime productively and really examined where we can streamline our communication and improve our processes in relation to our travel trade partners.

“It’s clear that we need to be nimble, expect constant change and take a speed-to-market approach with any changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The answer of course lies in digital, and using technology as much as possible, hence we are introducing five new tools and initiatives to take us into the future in a flexible and adaptable manner.”

JA Connect is an initiative from JA Resorts & Hotels designed to assist trade partners and corporate clients across the globe.

The new connectivity and distribution platform is available to all partners, allowing them to connect, shop and book all hotels online and in real-time.

Contracted and dynamic rate plans are on offer, while visitors have easy access to rich content such as high-resolution images and fact sheets for all room types and suites within the portfolio.

The service has been launched in partnership with Illusions and powered by the technology tool iWTX.

A new dedicated website for travel trade partners will launch in quarter four at the domain www.ja-partners.com.

The website will feature agent training modules, a reservation system, news blog and multiple media downloads for the ultimate sales toolkit.

Travel trade partners and agents will have a profile area where they can upload their information and preferences, building a stronger communication with the company headquarters and brand itself.

In July, JA Resorts & Hotels will launch a dedicated digital communication tool designed exclusively for travel trade partners.

This regular e-communication will enable a closer connection with travel trade partners in order to swiftly share the latest exclusive partner offers, important updates and key selling information.

Partners will have access to engaging webinars conducted by the central JA Resorts & Hotels Sales team, brand new content from the news centre, competitions, infographics, virtual tours, training tools and everything required to successfully sell the properties and resorts in various markets, with excellent resources available at the touch of a button.

To promote responsible and safe travel, whilst staying vigilant and following the recommended procedures and protocols of the authorities, clients may need to delay their trips further into the future or amend their bookings.

JA Resorts & Hotels has implemented a generous cancellation policy to support all travel trade partners.

All existing bookings with arrivals until September 1st will now be re-bookable from the scheduled day of arrival for a 12-month period until August 30th next year, on the same contractual conditions as booked, pending availability and excluding a few key peak dates.

New incentive schemes personalised to source markets have been devised and will be implemented as soon as borders open and flights are reinstated in the respective markets.

Each incentive scheme will offer attractive and regular rewards such as sizeable shopping vouchers awarded per booking, made up until October 2021, with some terms and conditions applicable.