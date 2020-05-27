ATM Virtual: China rebound boosts Middle East tourism confidence

Arabian Travel Market Virtual is preparing to host a session on the future of Chinese tourism in the Middle East.

The debate will take an in-depth look at the potential of the outbound leisure market now that the country seems to have the Covid-19 outbreak under control and domestic tourism is growing once again.

Many Middle East travel professionals will be looking for insight into the current state of the market and more importantly, how and when to start planning for inbound Chinese visitors.

Danielle Curtis, exhibition director, Middle East, Arabian Travel Market, said: “Travel and tourism professionals around the globe will not need reminding that the global industry has been hit badly by the effects of Covid-19 – but in China we are witnessing the green-shoots of recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some hoteliers in China were reporting occupancy levels for the recent national holiday in excess of 45 per cent with resort markets close to 70 per cent, a significant improvement from the overall average of 30 per cent occupancy, confirming leisure demand is robust.”

Specifically, The Virtual ATM China Tourism Forum will focus on the potential recovery of outbound travel and how Chinese travellers have been changing the way that they access information about foreign destinations and making contacts with local hotels, tour operators and ground handlers.

Moderated by Adam Wu, the event will take place on Tuesday, June 2nd at 11:00 GST.

A number of experts will share their opinion and experience on how to overcome the current crisis by identifying new buying patterns, new demand streams and innovative ways of reaching customers as well as of course enhancing existing partnerships.

Also sure to be another highlight, ATM Virtual will welcome a summit from International Tourism & Investment Conference chairman and former UNWTO secretary general Taleb Rifai.

The summit, which is titled ‘Restructuring to Attract Sustainable Development and Customers in the New World Order’, will take place at 12:15 GST on Wednesday, June 3rd.

It will examine sustainable investment measures for the Middle East tourism sector and the strategies to restore travellers’ confidence post-pandemic.

“We are living in unprecedented times for the tourism industry, which is facing its toughest challenge ever.

“Stay home means no travel, and no travel means no tourism.

“This ITIC summit is vital at this critical time and I am therefore pleased to be part of ATM Virtual, who I commend for facing the challenges and ensuring the industry is in direct contact during these difficult times,” said Rifai.

Moderated by BBC presenter Rajan Datar, a series of topics will be discussed throughout the day including prospects for Dubai’s travel and tourism industry in the post-COVID-19 era.

More Information

Over three days, ATM Virtual will feature a host of comprehensive webinars, live conference sessions, roundtables, speed networking events and one-to-one meetings, as well as facilitating new connections and offering a wide range of online business opportunities.

ATM Virtual takes place from June 1st-3rd – register here.