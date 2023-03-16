ATM has launched an ‘Exhibitor Environmental Checklist’ and ‘Most Sustainable Stand’ award

The organisers behind Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023 have implemented an ‘Exhibitor Environmental Checklist’ and introduced a brand-new ‘Most Sustainable Stand’ award as part of their commitment to ensuring the upcoming show is the most climate-conscious in its history. The 30th edition of ATM will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 1-4 May.

Developed by show organiser Reed Exhibitions (RX) in line with ATM 2023’s theme of ‘Working Towards Net Zero’, the new checklist has been created with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in mind. It features practical advice for participants on how to manage waste, minimise their energy consumption and reduce CO2 emissions, as well as guidance on how to create greener promotional materials and exhibition stands.

By introducing a ‘Most Sustainable Stand’ category to the ATM 2023 Best Stand Awards, RX aims to highlight the importance of ‘thinking green’ when it comes to large-scale conferences and exhibitions. Entries will be judged based on an extensive range of sustainable criteria, including supplier choice, material usage, operational efficiency, and even what happens to the stand once the show has concluded.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “We’ve really had to think outside the box this year when it comes to supporting and encouraging sustainability. From an internal perspective, our team has implemented a range of purposeful innovations and changes ahead of ATM 2023, such as the removal of printed show guides, QR codes for scanning purposes and digital leads capturing to remove the need for exhibitor to hand out brochures.

“We are confident that by engaging stakeholders with tools and initiatives such as our Exhibitor Environmental Checklist and Most Sustainable Stand category, ATM 2023 will not only set a new benchmark for sustainability within the Middle East’s exhibitions space but also help drive climate-conscious decision-making across the region’s travel, tourism and hospitality industry,” Curtis added.

Other on-the-ground innovations set to shape ATM 2023 and future editions include a ban on single-use plastic across the venue, water refill stations, a reduction in the volume of printed graphics and signage, and the use of recyclable materials across the show.

On a broader level, ATM 2023 will explore the future of sustainable travel in line with its theme of ‘Working Towards Net Zero’. Having officially initiated its journey to net zero, the conference programme will explore how innovative sustainable travel trends are likely to evolve, allowing delegates to identify growth strategies within key vertical sectors, while providing a platform for regional experts to explore a sustainable future ahead of COP28, which will take place in November 2023 at Expo City Dubai.

ATM 2023 is held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre and its strategic partners include Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) as the Destination Partner, Emirates as the Official Airline Partner, IHG Hotels & Resorts as the Official Hotel Partner and Al Rais Travel as the Official DMC Partner.