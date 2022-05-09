ATM 2022: SAUDIA launch brand new in-flight entertainment system

Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) has officially revealed its brand-new in-flight entertainment (IFE) system, Beyond, during Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2022, which started today 9 May, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The new IFE system will further transform SAUDIA’s onboard experience with over 5,000 hours of HD content, including, but not limited to, Western and Eastern films and tv shows, as well as a library of E-books, weather reports, shopping, meal ordering, flight information and agenda timeline.

Beyond also features the largest Islamic content in the skies with guests notified of prayer times throughout the journey. A distinct Kid Mode allows younger guests to enjoy a selection of their favourite cartoons, movies, and games.

In addition to entertainment, Beyond offers a range of other practical features, such as the ability to check the status of the flight while en route; a real-time view of the sky during take-off and landing from cameras. Guests onboard can also enjoy shopping and browsing the latest products from the comfort of their seat.

Essam Akhonbay. SAUDIA VP Marketing & Product Management said, “We’ve never stopped improving our product. The new IFE will further transform SAUDIA’s onboard experience. The success of SAUDIA’s IFE investments and strategy is demonstrated by the loyalty and positive feedback from our guests across all cabin classes. We are delighted to showcase our new IFE with visitors at the ATM.”

The new IFE System Beyond will be implemented gradually across the SAUDIA fleet by the end of this year.

The SAUDIA stand is located in Hall 4 stand number ME4310 at the Arabian Travel Market