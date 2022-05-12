ATM 2022: SAUDIA/American Express Saudi Arabia announce partnership

Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA), the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, and American Express Saudi Arabia, have further strengthened their partnership by introducing the possibility for all American Express Saudi Arabia Cardmembers to transfer two Membership Rewards® points for one AlFursan mile.

The announcement comes as an extension of the ongoing successful partnership between the two parties through the existing AlFursan American Express cobranded credit card that allows American Express Saudi Arabia Cardmembers to earn miles directly using the card Present to mark the occasion during a signing ceremony at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, were SAUDIA’s Vice President of Marketing and Product Management, Mr. Essam Akhonbay and American Express Saudi Arabia Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Khalid Mohammad Kayal.

Commenting on the expanded partnership, Mr. Akhonbay said: “SAUDIA is proud to be building on the successful, long-standing partnership with American Express Saudi Arabia,”

“Jointly, we are committed to providing members with additional convenience to maximise earned benefits and build travel journeys with flexibility in mind.”

Mr. Kayal added: “Consolidating our strategic partnership with SAUDIA for the benefit of our Cardmembers is an important priority. The relationship with SAUDIA started with the successful AlFursan American Express cobrand credit card and through signing our new agreement all American Express Saudi Arabia Cardmembers will be able to access the benefit of our strategic partnership and redeem their Memberships Rewards® points toward AlFursan miles.”

SAUDIA’s vast network of flights connects to more than 95 destinations across four continents. The airline recently announced the addition of 10 new international routes:

Bangkok, Thailand; Barcelona and Malaga, Spain; Marrakech, Morocco; Mykonos, Greece; Moscow, Russia; Beijing, China; Seoul, South Korea; Entebbe, Uganda; Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and Chicago, Illinois in the United States of America.