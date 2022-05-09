ATM 2022: Nirvana Holding to participate in the ATM 2022

Nirvana Holding announces its participation in ATM - Arabian Travel Market 2022 taking place this week from May 9th - 14th. The announcement came as part of Nirvana Holding’s plan and vision to increase its operations from UAE to the world.

According to Mr. Omar Al Ali, CEO of Nirvana Tours & Logistics, Nirvana Holding Spokesperson,“Each year Nirvana Holding takes part in the ATM, being a global prestigious event. The ATM 2022 will witness a huge response from the travel and tourism industry after the long pandemic. Nirvana Holding is one of the key players in the industry worldwide, this is a vital reason to always be available in the ATM, and to keep track of the changes happening in the industry.”

Nirvana Holding supports the development in the travel and tourism industry and provides all related services from travel and tourism until Events and project management, nationally and internationally. The company was evolved to a world-wide travel and tourism management company since its inception. The company has followed an expansion plan and enhanced its operations in UAE, K.S.A, Egypt, India, Jordan and Palestine, the Middle Eastern countries and North Africa.

Nirvana Travel and Tourism is considered the World’s Leading Luxury Tour Operator 2021 and World’s Leading Travel Management Company 2021 by voters at the World Travel Awards.