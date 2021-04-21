ATM 2021: Speakers unveiled for Global Stage

Prominent tourism figures will be participating in-person at the opening session of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) Global Stage 2021 on May 16th.

Under the banner ‘Tourism for a brighter future,’ the show will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The line-up includes speakers such as: Helal Saeed Al Marri, director general of the Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (DTCM); Taleb Rifai, former secretary general of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation; Scott Livermore, chief economist at Oxford Economics Middle East; and Thoyyib Mohamed, managing director of Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation.

Moderated by CNN, the session will examine the critical factors that will deliver a strong, fast-paced and sustainable recovery in travel and tourism and the pivotal role that the sector will play in overall economic growth.

Other topics that will be discussed include, knowledge and cultural exchange, technological innovation and international collaboration.

Also high on the agenda is the Gulf-Israeli ties session which will discuss the vast travel and tourism opportunities presented by bilateral agreements between the Gulf and Israel.

The four-day conference will address a broad range of topics, from travel and health, as well as dedicated forums on China, Saudi Arabia and India, plus a dedicated hotel summit, looking at the changing roles of hotels and the changing hospitality landscape.

Danielle Curtis, exhibition director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “The general theme of this year’s show is ‘A new dawn for travel and tourism’ and the opening session will get the show, off to a positive, practical and optimistic start.

Running in parallel with the Global Stage is the four-day Travel Forward Theatre at ATM, which through world-class technology experts and renowned industry figures, will provide industry-leading insights about the latest technologies and trends that will undoubtedly shape the future of travel and tourism.

Other highlights include the International Tourism and Investment Conference, plus other co-located events including the Digital Influencer Speed Networking event and Buyers’ Club forums.