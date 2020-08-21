American Airlines cuts 15 domestic routes as CARES act expires

American Airlines has said it will adjust its October schedule to remove service to 15 markets across the United States.

The carrier blamed the decision on low demand and the expiration of the air service requirements associated with the coronavirus aid, relief and economic security (CARES) act.

Services to Del Rio (Texas), Dubuque and Sioux City (Iowa), Florence (South Carolina), Greenville (North Carolina), Huntington (West Virginia), Joplin (Montana), Kalamazoo/Battle Creek (Michigan), Lake Charles (Louisiana) and New Haven (Connecticut) all face cuts from October 7th.

Flights to New Windsor (New York), Roswell (New Mexico), Springfield (Illinois), Stillwater (Oklahoma) and Williamsport (Pennsylvania) also face the chop.

American said the move was just a first step, as it continues to evaluate its network and plans for additional schedule changes in the coming weeks.

The carrier said it anticipates releasing its updated November schedule by late-September – dependant on further government support.