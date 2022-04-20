Albury open to Adelaide this winter with new Qantas route set to take off

Residents of Albury-Wodonga will be able to take advantage of a direct link to South Australia this winter as Qantas launches a new seasonal route between Adelaide and the border city.

From 8 July to 25 September 2022, the national carrier will operate two weekly return flights between Adelaide and Albury with its 50-seat Q300 aircraft.

The new service will be the only direct connection between South Australia and Albury, saving travellers more than three hours on a return flight compared to alternative flight options via Sydney or Melbourne.

For South Australians, the new route opens up a gateway to their closest snowfields, Falls Creek and Hotham in Victoria, for the ski season.

The new route will mean that Albury has direct connections to four capital cities with Qantas for the first time – Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide.

Qantas will also increase return services between Albury and Brisbane from 7 to 10 each week, in response to strong demand on the route since Queensland’s border reopened late last year.

QantasLink CEO John Gissing said demand for services to and from Albury-Wodonga had surpassed the airline’s expectations, and the new route would further boost options for travellers.

“A new capital city route is fantastic news for Albury which is quickly becoming one of our most connected regional centres,” said Mr Gissing.

“The direct flights to Adelaide and increased Brisbane services will create stronger connections for business travellers and also make it easier for interstate visitors to experience all that the Albury-Wodonga region

has to offer.

“This seasonal service will open up a new gateway to some of Victoria’s premier snow resorts, Hotham and Falls Creek, making them more accessible than ever for South Australians looking for a ski holiday.”

Qantas is offering special fares on the new route starting from $179 one-way, available for sale until 22 April 2022, unless sold out prior.

Customers will enjoy the benefits of Qantas’ premium service, including complimentary food and drinks, baggage and lounge access in Adelaide before they fly out. Ski and snowboard equipment can be included within the checked baggage allowance.

