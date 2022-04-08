Airlines from the Americas region reconfirm commitment to 25by2025

IATA welcomed the continued focus on diversity and inclusion of airlines based in the Americas region, illustrated by their renewed commitment to the industry-wide 25by2025 initiative, in which participating companies commit to increase the number of women in senior positions and in under-represented jobs and report annually on key diversity metrics.

IATA’s Wings of Change Conference Americas, held in Santiago, Chile, featured a panel discussion on gender diversity under the banner of “Breaking the Airline Industry’s Glass Ceiling”.

This included a signing ceremony of the 25by2025 commitment at which Azul and GOL joined those 24* airlines based in the Americas region, who have already pledged their support. Moreover, Airports Council International Latin America and the Caribbean (ACI-LAC) will be the first non-airline entity in the region to join the initiative.

“We are pleased to see the airlines from the Americas region leading the way in bringing 25by2025 to life. Having Azul and GOL pledging their support is an important step forward in this initiative and hope this will be motivation for others to join,“said Peter Cerdá, IATA’s Regional Vice President, the Americas.

“The growing number of airlines signing up to 25by2025 illustrates a strong momentum to make aviation stronger with a more diverse workforce. The airlines which have already signed-up to the initiative demonstrate leadership for change. That is a very solid base to attract even more airlines to make the commitment and, more importantly, to report improving gender balance, particularly in senior roles,” said Jane Hoskisson, IATA’s Director, Talent, Learning, Engagement and Diversity.

